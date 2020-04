Healthy Living: INSTI HIV Test

It is estimated that 1.1 million people in the U.S. live with HIV, but one in seven are unaware they have it.

Now, there’s easier way to determine if a person is HIV-positive with the INSTI HIV test.

Experts say that very recent HIV infections might not be picked up by the INSTI test because the body might not have produced enough detectable antibodies.

Doctors suggest patients should ask their health care provider if they should be retested in three to six months.