Grand Traverse County Announces 2 Additional COVID-19 Cases, 2 Recoveries from COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County were confirmed Friday, raising the county’s confirmed total to 11 cases.

In addition, two people in Grand Traverse County who had previously tested positive are now considered recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from home isolation.

The two new cases since Thursday include a man in his 50s with a history of domestic travel and a man in his 80s who is believed to have contacted the virus through community transmission. Both men are currently hospitalized.

So far, 205 people who reside in Grand Traverse County have been tested, with 145 cases coming back negative.