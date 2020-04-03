Governor Signs Executive Order Protecting Workers Against Employer Retaliation

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday, prohibiting employers from discharging, disciplining or retaliating against an employee who stays home from work if they or one of their close contacts has tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of the virus.

The executive order takes effect immediately and will stay in place until the end of the Gov. Whitmer’s declared emergency or until rescinded.

“People who are prioritizing the health and safety of their families, neighbors, and loved ones during this crisis should not be punished by their workplace. Staying home and staying safe is one of the most important things we can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, and this executive order will ensure more people can do so without facing discrimination from their workplace,” Governor Whitmer said. “We have taken aggressive measures to protect our communities, but it’s on all of us to work together to fight this virus.”