Gov. Whitmer Speaks 1-on-1 For COVID-19 Fight Update

Friday afternoon 9&10 News sat down with Governor Gretchen Whitmer for a virtual 1-on-1 interview to see how Northern Michigan fits in the fight against COVID-19 and what we may be able to look forward to as we get through this crisis.

“We’ve got the best data at our fingertips so that we have a plan for what steps might look like when we get on the other side of this,” says Gov. Whitmer.

Michigan will be different on the other side of COVID-19. Exactly how, is yet to be seen but it doesn’t have to be negative. Gov. Whitmer’s order to take all school learning remote exposed a need for universal broadband.

“We recognize that we have these challenges in this moment but it does put a finer point on how critical it is that we continue to push forward,” says Whitmer, “And get the whole state connected.”

Friday’s newest numbers see an increase in cases but the death rate slowed, maybe a sign of hope.

“My hope is that we will see a point where we start to level off,” says Whitmer, “The biggest factor in that is if people really do abide the stay-at-home order.”

Whitmer has not extended the stay-at-home order but the decision to close schools through June sends a message.

“I think we have to be really smart. We know that there have been countries that thought they were out of the woods and they just thought they could flip a switch and go back to life as normal,” says Whitmer, “They got a second wave of COVID-19 that would be devastating.”

The very busy summer tourism season is approaching. If the state reopens by June, how fast it can get back up and running will make or break the season.

“Which pieces of our economy should be up first and how do we make sure our workers are safe when they return?” says Whitmer, “These pieces are all underway. We’re going to continue working 24/7 to bring down that number and then have a plan. When it does come down in the right data points are telling us it’s safe, then we can move forward.”