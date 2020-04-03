DNR Reminds Residents to Not Burn Yard Debris

With temperatures warming up, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that permits for open burning of yard debris is still suspended across most of the state in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Campfires for warming and recreation, burn barrel fires (must have a proper fitting screen or lid), and some agricultural burning, including seasonal trimmings from orchards and vineyards related to cleanup of cropping systems, is allowed.

DNR firefighters have also stopped prescribed burns at this time.

“We know everybody wants to get out and get things cleaned up, but we need to make sure our emergency response resources are available when and where they are needed during this time,” said Dan Laux, fire supervisor for the DNR Forest Resources Division. “Less open burning means less potential for escaped fires.”

For more information on burning restrictions, visit here.