State police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday on Mackinac Trail about a mile north of Gaines highway in Dafter Township.

It shut down the road for more than five hours.

The man’s son says his 84-year-old father pulled out of his driveway and was hit by a pickup truck.

It happened the same day as his 53rd wedding anniversary.