Congressman Huizenga Introduces Bill to Help First Responders, Medical Professionals

Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga introduced a bill that could bring much needed help to our first responders and medical professionals.

It’s called the heroes act.

It would provide a four month federal income tax holiday for medical professionals and first responders in counties with at least one positive COVID-19 patient.

The heroes act is modeled after the tax exemption for military members serving in defense department designated combat zones.

The Treasury Secretary would have the option to extend the tax holiday for up to three more months.