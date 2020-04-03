Cheboygan Co. Man Charged with Drunk Driving, Violating Stay-at-Home Order

A Cheboygan County man could spend more than a year in jail.

He is accused of drunk driving and violating the stay-at-home order.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says they made a traffic stop around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

They say a vehicle crossed the center line in Clement Township.

The sheriff’s office says a Wolverine man told deputies he just left a friend’s house after playing euchre.

He now faces a second drunk driving charge and a charge for violating the governor’s stay-at-home order.