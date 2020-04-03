Charlevoix City Council Discusses Temporary, Emergency Ban on Short Term Rentals

Charlevoix City Council held an emergency meeting Friday via video conference.

The meeting was to discuss an emergency ordinance that would put a temporary ban on short term rentals, in hopes of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

Council decided to add some other language to increase the scope of the ordinance.

They decided to add language also temporarily restricting hotel and motel use.

It does allow the use of rentals for those coming to work in essential areas, like hospitals.

They also added some further guidance for essential businesses still operating.

The mayor says this is aimed at cutting down short term days in their city and mitigate the spread of COVID-19

“The goal is that we are taking this seriously and taking extra steps that our citizens are safe, and that they are providing safety, the businesses that are operating, are providing safety for the public that they are dealing with,” said Charlevoix Mayor Luther Kurtz.

The city council plans on voting on the ordinance Saturday at 2pm during another emergency meeting.