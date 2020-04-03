BREAKING: Two Manistee City Police Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Health officials have reported that two officers who work for the Manistee City Police Department have tested positive for coronavirus.

The police department is working closely with the district health department and they have reached out to all potential exposure risks.

Currently, there are four additional officers in quarentine.

The Manistee County Sheriff, Michigan State Police and Little River Band Ottawa Indians Tribal Police are working with the Manistee Police Department during this time.

They would like to remind everyone that this disease can hit anyone and that we are all in this together.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.