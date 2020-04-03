Become a foster parent through virtual licensing training

It’s a critical time to become a foster parent with the ongoing COVID19 crisis, and there are ways to become licensed and trained even with social distancing.

Emma Smith is the foster care compliance and training specialist with Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan in Traverse City. She says people can step up to foster a child or teen even for a temporary time. With countless job loss across the region, financially some families can’t care for their children during this time.

That’s why fostering could be an option to at least help families out until they can get back on their feet. Plus, the licensing can happen online and there are upcoming virtual training courses April 20th-24th.

“We can talk about the process, walk you through any questions you might about what it means to be licensed for foster care. Maybe it’s something you’ve thought of for a long time and now is a great time to get started on that,” says Smith.

For more information about becoming a foster parent and the upcoming virtual training courses you can contact Child & FamilyServices of Northwestern Michigan here.

You can also call their direct line: (231) 946-8975.