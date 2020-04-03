Bay Mills Indian Community Implements Curfew

Following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay-at-home” order, the Bay Mills Indian Community in the Eastern U.P. has gone one step further.

Earlier this week, the Bay Mills Tribal Council passed a resolution to have a curfew in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice.

Bay Mills Tribal Police will be out enforcing the curfew on the reservation.

With no businesses open past 10 p.m., tribal officials say they hope this keeps people inside.

“The benefits of adding another layer of protection against coronavirus outweighed the inconvenience in restriction of keeping people in their residences throughout the night,” said Bryan Newland, president of Bay Mills Indian Community executive council.

Newland stresses that tribal police will not be looking to give out citations, but the option is there for each officer’s situation.