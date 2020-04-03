$200K of State Funding for Manton Library Has Been Reallocated to Fight COVID-19

Plans to break ground on the new Manton Public Library this spring, now won’t be happening.

Friends of the Manton Public Library received news this week that $200,000 state funding originally awarded to the Manton Library Project will now be going to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

For years, Friends of the Manton Public Library have been dreaming of moving out of their current 1,250 square foot space and into a new building downtown.

Now, that won’t be happening.

“We’re just moving forward like it will happen, it was disappointing obviously that this happened, but understandable considering the situations,” says Linda Kimbel, president of Friends of the Manton Public Library.

Friends of the Manton Public Library received news this week that $200,000 state funding originally allocated for the new library will be going to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A couple weeks ago, this was basically a done deal it had been agreed upon,” says Rep. Michele Hoitenga (R-Manton). “Then the coronavirus happened, and everything changed that.”

The plan was to break ground on this lot this spring.

Linda says it hit home when she had to cover up the $200,000 in red tape on the sign at the new site:

“I think our community has faced a lot worse; I think the whole country has faced a lot worse, this is just a blip, we’ll get passed it,” says Kimbel.

Although Kimbel and Rep. Hoitenga say they’re disappointed, they’re staying positive for the future.

Rep. Hoitenga says, “It will come, there has been so much good from the community, people contributing their talents to get it done and we’re not going to back down, we’re fighters here in Manton and we’ll get this done, one way or another.”

You can help the Friends of the Manton Public Library by donating to their Library Project here: