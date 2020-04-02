Unemployment’s New Record High: 6.6 Million in 1 Week

The U.S. says unemployment is at another record high—more than 6.6 million applied for unemployment benefits last week.

That new record high blows the previous week’s reported record of 3.3 million out of the water.

As job cuts climb, economists say they estimate as many as 20 million will have lost jobs by the end of April.

Economies in the U.S. and abroad have been dealt a blow as businesses close across the world. Economists say it almost certainly heralds a severe recession.