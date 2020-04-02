Treetops Thursday: Spring Golf in Full Swing

Treetops Thursday is back and while clubhouses and resorts are closed across the country, many people are still hitting the green to get back into the swing of summer golf.

Michelle Dunaway spoke with the director of golf, Kevin McKinley a while back to learn about their golf specials, then they also gave us an update about services amid the coronavirus.

Spring unlimited golf is starting out as low as 99 dollars and this includes the following:

One night’s stay in standard hotel accommodation

One breakfast voucher per person

Unlimited golf from arrival to departure on the Tom Fazio Premier, Tradition and Threetops

Golf carts included

Use of driving range prior to tee times

To book now, click here.