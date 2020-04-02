Toy Town in Cadillac Supports Family Time During Stay-at-Home Order

Some toy stores across Northern Michigan are still finding a way to keep business moving during the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes Toy Town in Cadillac.

Thaddaeus Gommesen says while sales have slowed, some orders are still coming in with families spending more time at home.

Toy Town has been taking orders over the phone and through Facebook.

The store says some items have been more popular than others.

“A lot of puzzles, a lot of games, the sensory section seems to be doing very well as well, a lot of stress balls and putty and stuff like that that keeps the kids active or keeps the parents a little more relaxed,” Gommesen says.

Toy Town says this typically would be their busiest time of the spring with many schools on spring break.