Sault St. Marie Boy Makes Headbands for Nurses

A 12 year-old from Sault St. Marie is making headbands for local ICU nurses.

Reece Wyckoff has been sewing buttons onto headbands to donate to War Memorial Hospital.

Reece’s mom is an ICU nurse at the hospital.

After seeing the wear and tear on her ears from the surgical masks she wears at work, he wanted to come up with a solution by making headbands that relieve the pressure from the masks on their ears.

His mother Danyalle says, “Because we wear our masks for so long our skin, our ears are starting to hurt and our skin is starting to break down. He said that he wanted to make them for all of the nurses because he was worried that if our ears hurt, we would take our masks off.”

Reece has already completed more than 25 headbands and is now learning how to make them from scratch by hand.