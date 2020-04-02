Reed City Man Spreads Positivity to Community by Singing

COVID-19 isn’t stopping a Reed City man from spreading positivity.

Jim Quales has been singing his whole life and has found a way to use his talent to entertain people even during social distancing.

This started as a request to do Facebook lives for senior homes.

He decided it shouldn’t stop there.

He is now playing music outside his home for people to listen to from a far.

“I thought, you know what, I have a nice decent sound system that’s pretty powerful. Why don’t I just set my speakers up strategically. Maybe I can have fun and they can have some fun and we can have a relaxed little party. Staying apart but hearing some music. We had a lady pull up and stay the whole time in her car,” said Quales.

Jim is near the intersection of Ross and Church in Reed City and says he is hopeful to do sing to the neighborhood again next Thursday, weather permitting.