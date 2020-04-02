Positive Parenting: Reading and Playing

Reading and playing with your child is more than having fun activities. New research shows these types of interactions may also lead to fewer behavioral problems.

Scientists studied 362 low-income, mostly Latino parents and their kids. They found families who participated in a video interaction project starting when their babies were newborns reported fewer behavioral problems when kids were three.

The program encouraged moms to read aloud, play, and use positive parenting behaviors. Researchers say it was a success because it helped moms be more engaged and interactive with their little ones, which led to feeling less stressed about their relationship with their child.