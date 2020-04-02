Northwest Michigan Works! Assisting Those Facing Unemployment During Coronavirus Crisis

The Department of Labor said Thursday that 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

That is double the number of applications reported for the week before that, and ten times the previous weekly record set in 1982.

Some estimate 20 million people could be out of work by the summer.

The dramatic rise in unemployment numbers means organizations like Northwest Michigan Works! in Traverse City are seeing more and more people turning to them for help.

“We know there are going to be rising and continuing to go up. We’re working everyday with unemployment to see if we can help in anyway, field some of those calls. We’re getting people that call our Michigan Works! offices everyday with questions about their unemployment,” said Regional Director Rob Dickinson.

People across the state have expressed frustration about not being able to reach the state unemployment office. Michigan Works! has been offering tips to get through.

“Don’t call at the traditional busy times. You know, 8:00 in the morning is probably the worst time to call, 8:00 on Monday morning you’re guaranteed not to get in but if you want to wait until 8:00 at night the traffic seems to be down and people are getting through that way,” said Dickinson.

And Michigan Works! says companies in northern Michigan are hiring and looking to fill positions right now.

“Obviously you want to look at the executive order and the essential jobs that are our there are all over in our area. There are some manufacturing companies that are tooling up right now. The grocery stores they’ve definitely been contacting our business services team and saying how we get in contact with people that are being laid off. We will get through it, we are putting every effort into making sure everyone can be heard, everyone can get contacted,” said Dickinson.

