Northern Michigan Doctor Addresses Lack of COVID-19 Recovery Data

With growing concerns over the Coronavirus in northern Michigan, 9&10 News sat down with Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy.

One of the most commonly asked question from viewers is about COVID-19 recovery data.

We asked Dr. Nefcy about why we haven’t seen any information on that yet and when we might get those numbers.

Dr. Nefcy explained, “For us in the United States, specifically Michigan, we are still fairly early on in this pandemic. The initial information we were getting was from China and I think we’ve gotten some good information from them but we’re not sure about all of it. We obviously have a very different population so we are still in the early stages of this pandemic and information like that, that good epidemiological study, we just haven’t been able to do that yet.”

When it comes to travel within the state, Dr. Nefcy says that if you do travel north, you need to self-isolate for 14 days in order to prevent any potential exposure and for the safety of the entire community.