North Central Michigan College Remembers Longtime Professor Who Died Due to COVID-19

The Petoskey community is remembering a longtime college professor that passed away Tuesday from coronavirus complications.

Larry Cummings was a longtime professor at North Central Michigan College.

“He was a kind soul with a passion for teaching and making our world an even better place,” said North Central Michigan College President Dr. David Finley.

For more than fifty years, Cummings taught history and geography at NCMC.

“He loved experiencing the world, he loved international travel,” Dr. Finley said.

Over the years, he traveled to fifty countries. Each time bringing an experience back to share in his classroom

“He really was beloved,” Dr. Finley said. “Students would be certain to take a course of two that he taught.”

Like former student Tiffany Lenau…

“Instead of teaching from the book, he taught from experience,” Lenau said. “It was real, he had been there, he had done it, he had the tale to tell it.”

Lenau ended up coming back to campus as a colleague of Cummings.

“I was lucky to share an office in the same administrative building as him, and I would always walk past and peak my head in to say hello to him,” Lenau said. “It felt as if he was never too busy for people, for his students or his colleagues.”

Along the way, Cummings inspired generations of students…

“I think a lot of people are traveling and educating, inspired by what he had to share with us,” Lenau said.

Dr. Finley says they are already thinking of ways they can honor his legacy on campus.

“He captured the spirit of this place and we most certainly do want to honor that,” Dr. Finely said. “We’re gonna miss him, we’re really gonna miss him.”

At 76 years old, Cummings is one of the more than 400 people in Michigan who have died because of the coronavirus.

He is far from a just number.

He was a husband, father, friend to many and leaves an everlasting impact.