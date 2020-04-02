NCMC Mourns the Loss of Longtime Professor Who Died Due to COVID-19

The Petoskey community is mourning the loss of a longtime college professor.

Larry Cummings died Tuesday after complications from COVID-19. He was 76 years old.

Cummings was a history and geography professor at North Central Michigan College for more than 50 years.

He was born in Charlevoix, and spent his formative years in northern Michigan. Over the years, Cummings traveled to 50 countries.

NCMC says Cummings often combined his knowledge and first-hand experiences into each class he taught.

“He loved experiencing the world, he loved international travel,” NCMC president David Finley said. “He brought the globe to students here on North Central’s campus. He captured the spirit of this place and we most certainly want to honor that.”