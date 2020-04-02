Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation Grants United Way $100K

Two organizations in Isabella county are working together to address the needs in the community.

The Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation recently donated $100,000 to United Way of Isabella and Gratiot counties.

“It’s critically important to get dollars into their hands so that they can continue to meet needs in the community,” says Amanda Schafer, executive director for the Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation.

United Way will then donate money to different nonprofits responding to community needs like utility assistance, food distribution, and housing assistance.

President and CEO of United Wat of Isabella and Gratiot Counties Annie Sanders says, “We are working nonstop to make sure that we can continue to be the backbone and continue to be here to support those that are making a difference right now.”

On Wednesday, that money helped support the Community Compassion Network as they handed out pre-packed food boxes to people in community,

“Stress levels are high for individuals, organizations and businesses and that’s one area that United Way with the help from the Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation can really step in and make a difference,” says Sanders.

Together, the Community Foundation and United Way hope to help their community through this trying time.

Schafer says, “We’re just thrilled to be able to help Isabella County in this desperate time of need and we want people to stay positive and anything we can do to be part of that, we’re all in.”