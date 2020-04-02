McBain Fire Dept: A Double Birthday Surprise for Blaine & Lettie

Many young kids having birthdays during the Stay-at-Home order are having to do so without having parties, or celebrating with their friends.

Local fire departments have taken notice and are offering to do drive-by birthday salutes to help brighten their day.

The McBain Community Fire Department recently made a Facebook post and after it received hundreds of shares, they headed to Lucas for a double birthday surprise.

Photojournalist Stephanie Adkins shows us the celebration for Blaine and Lettie in the video above.