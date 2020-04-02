McBain Fire Dept: A Double Birthday Surprise for Blaine & Lettie

Stephanie Adkins,

Many young kids having birthdays during the Stay-at-Home order are having to do so without having parties, or celebrating with their friends. 04 02 20 2mcbain Fd Salutes Pkg.transfer

Local fire departments have taken notice and are offering to do drive-by birthday salutes to help brighten their day.

The McBain Community Fire Department recently made a Facebook post and after it received hundreds of shares, they headed to Lucas for a double birthday surprise.

Photojournalist Stephanie Adkins shows us the celebration for Blaine and Lettie in the video above.

Categories: Coronavirus, Michigan This Morning

