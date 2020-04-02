Local Clothing Designer Explains DIY Face Masks

Calling all savvy sewers! Now is your time to shine. As you’ve probably heard, there is a shortage when it comes to masks and protecting healthcare professionals across the country. Instead of feeling hopeless, you can do something to help in the comfort of your own home and serve those right here in Northern Michigan! All you need is a sewing machine, thread, cotton and elastic and/or string.

Chelsey Skowronski is the proud owner of Poppy Things in Suttons Bay, a store featuring sustainable women’s clothing and accessories. Skowronski is urging people to put their creativity and skills to use to help those fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.

As you can imagine, following instructions can sometimes be a challenge, so Chelsey broke down the process and created a tutorial. The link can be found below.

This is also the perfect time to shop and help small local businesses. Skowronski says, “My business is only 4 months old so when I was opening I wasn’t anticipating this happening… I think for all of us small businesses it’s important to that while people are at home they still have the means to support small businesses so when this is all over they’re able to continue!”

If you would like the step-by-step tutorial on how to make a mask for friends and family, click here.

If you would like to see the Munson pattern, click here.

If you would like to support Chelsey and Poppy Things, click here.