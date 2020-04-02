Leelanau County Emergency Manager Explains State Emergency Declarations

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the state legislature to extend Michigan’s state of emergency and state of disaster declaration by 70 days,

9&10 News spoke to the Director of Emergency Management in Leelanau County to find out exactly what that would mean for our area.

He says it would extend the resources the state can provide to local governments.

An extension also opens up more of a time frame for state and local governments to address the pandemic.

“The difficulties that we’re dealing with, a lot of the resources that we need, they’re not really fully available to us. We have a lot of shortages with the equipment we have identified and it’s going to take some time to procure that. So extending the deadline gives us the ability to identify that and to receive it here locally,” said Matt Ansorge, Director of Emergency Management for Leelanau County.

Some lawmakers in Lansing have said while they support extending the declarations, they feel 70 days is too long.