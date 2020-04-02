Kids’ Toilet Paper Car Contest: Best Wins $100 From Jim’s Body Shop

A local business is challenging kids around Northern Michigan to get a little creative with all the time they are spending at home.

Jim’s Body Shop in Clare is hosting an online toilet paper car contest.

All you have to do is take a toilet paper roll and make it into a car. Then post a picture of it in the comments on their Facebook page here.

Whichever picture earns the most reactions wins $100.

“Everybody’s home and they’re bored. The kids have nothing to do, so we were looking for different things we could do for some of our customers to be something fun for them to do with their kids at home. That idea popped up and we put that out there,” owner Jim Paetschow says. “$100 bucks for the winner, $50 for second and $25 for third. ”

The toilet paper car contest continues through next week.

