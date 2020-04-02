House Democrats Form Committee to Oversee Trump Administration During Pandemic

House Democrats have also formed a select committee on the coronavirus crisis to oversee the Trump Administration’s response to the pandemic.

On Thursday, Representative Bill Huizenga said it’s important to make sure the money coming from Washington makes it into the right hands.

“The simple fact is that we need to make sure that the money that has been deployed or that we’re in the middle of trying to get into small businesses, and into unemployment programs, and those kind of things, that it’s actually hitting the mark. It might be that it’s not enough,” said Representative Huizenga.

House leaders say the committee to oversee the coronavirus response will be bipartisan and will have an expert staff.