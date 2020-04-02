Houghton Lake Man Raises More Than $5,000 for School Food Bank

A man in Houghton Lake has raised nearly $6,000 to help support his community during this trying time.

When school got canceled in March, Calvin Hissong started a Facebook fundraiser to support his local school food bank.

In less than a month, he’s surpassed his initial goal of raising $5,000, now closing in on almost $6,000.

The money has helped buy gift cards from local restaurants and supplies for families in need.

Every Monday and Thursday, people can pick up the bags from the eight community food bus stops.

In each bag, Hissong has helped fill three days’ worth of lunches, hygiene products and activities for students to do.

“It’s beautiful that people continue to give in a time that a lot of people are being laid off currently, a lot of people are going through their own struggles and trying to find the balance in our new normal, says Hissong, coordinator of Be Cool, Help Those Not in School.

If you would like to help Hissong and his efforts of feeding students in his community, you can donate to here: Be Cool, Help Those Not in School