Hook and Hunting: Turkey Season

While the stay-at-home order is still in effect, the turkey season is open.

The Michigan DNR says there are still turkey licenses available.

The DNR reminds hunters to stay at least six feet away from people who aren’t in your household, to clean your hands often and to stay close to home. Long distance travel is only for essential trips.

For more information on turkey season and to buy a license, visit here.