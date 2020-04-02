Gov. Whitmer Suspends All In-Classroom Learning For School Year

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made it official Thursday, signing an executive order suspending face-to-face learning in Michigan schools for the rest of the school year.

Students will still need to be taught, the details of how, will be up to each district.

These are unprecedented waters for Michigan and the school districts.

“We know that whether you’re in one part of our state or another,” says Gov. Whitmer, “They have vastly different access to resources and broadband.”

Kids will not be going to class but they aren’t done with lessons. Whitmer’s executive order Thursday shifting all learning from classroom to the home, each district deciding how to do that with their students.

“Students and families will not be punished if they are unable to participate in their alternative plan,” says Whitmer.

This comes three weeks after Whitmer closed schools until mid April but COVID-19 is not slowing down and the chance of returning to school reduced to slim.

“We can’t wait to see what happens,” says Whitmer, “We’ve got to start making plans to meet the needs of our kids.”

College prep tests are cancelled but seniors will still be able to graduate. Employees will be paid. It’s the new normal in the age of COVID-19.

“I know many of you tune in every week hoping for some good news,” says Whitmer, “Hoping I’ll say something that shows we’re ready to turn back to life as normal. I ask that until that day comes, you keep making smart choices.”

Governor Whitmer went on to say it might be a month before the apex of this crisis, so more changes could be coming as schools make their way through the summer and into next school year.