Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Order Suspending Face-to-Face Learning in Schools for Remainder of 2019-20 School Year

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday ordering all K-12 school buildings to close for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, unless restrictions are lifted, and ensures continued learning by setting guidelines for remote learning.

All public school district facilities can be used by employees for the purpose of distance learning. All Michigan high school seniors will be given the opportunity to graduate this year, and all standardized tests scheduled for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year have been canceled.

“My number one priority right now is protecting Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19. For the sake of our students, their families, and the more than 100,000 teachers and staff in our state, I have made the difficult decision to close our school facilities for the remainder of the school year,” Gov. Whitmer said. “As a parent, I understand the challenge closing schools creates for parents and guardians across the state, which is why we are setting guidelines for schools to continue remote learning and ensuring parents have resources to continue their children’s education from the safety of their homes. There is no video chat or homework packet that can replace the value of a highly trained, experienced teacher working with students in a classroom, but we must continue to provide equitable educational opportunities for students during this public health crisis.”

The Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators and the Michigan Council of Charter School Authorizers are developing a Continuity of Learning Plan in order for schools to create localized plans.

If a school district’s plan calls for online instruction, the district must ensure every student has access to an appropriate device and can connect to the internet.

Schools are still permitted to provide mental health services to students and can continue to provide meals for families who need them during the CODID-19 pandemic.