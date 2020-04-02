Gov. Whitmer Morning Address, Virtual Town Hall: Ask Your Questions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is addressing the state at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 2.

She will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to combat COVID-19.

Whitmer is also hosting a virtual town hall from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Hosted by WDIV in Detroit, it’s an opportunity for her to address questions from the public about the coronavirus crisis in Michigan. To submit a question, go here.

