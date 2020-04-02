Future Leaders Application

Future Leaders 2020 Scholarships is a Northern Michigan based scholarship designed specifically for the ‘working students’ out there, making a difference within their local community and beyond. This unique scholarship is not based on GPA. We are looking for the students who are putting rubber to pavement—out there bettering the community, outside of school efforts. If this is you or someone you know, pass the application along and fill it out!

The students that we are looking for would fall into this category as:

-Have unfailing determination to make communities better.

-Drive to do the right thing even if that means you are alone in accomplishing it.

-Have done something to expand your thinking and/or yourself outside of the classroom.

– Have solved and completed a solution to a problem.

Don’s Auto Clinic, High Point Truck and Auto Center and 9&10 News are wanting to honor the students who normally wouldn’t be recognized. The underdogs with a vision for success. The hard workers that are productive outside of the classroom taking care of their community. This one is for you.

Don’s Auto Clinic and High Point Truck and Auto Center will hand out three scholarships to the most qualified students:

1st Place: $2,000

2nd Place: $1,500

3rd Place: $1,000

Layout of Scholarship Competition

Complete the application by: April 25th.

Applications will be reviewed the week of: April 27th.

3 Students will be notified by March 15th if they are in the top three.

Student Interview Process takes place week of May 18th.

Award Ceremony: June 3rd

If you have any questions about the application or need to provide more information for your application, please email heatherstewart@9and10news.com. Please make sure your full name and phone number are attached in the email.