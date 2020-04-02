For The Community, By The Community Podcast – Munson Healthcare Foundation

With the rapid spread of the Coronavirus across the country and our state, this week’s For the Community, By the Community Podcast shines a light on the Munson Healthcare Foundation.

We talk with Munson Healthcare’s Chief Development Officer Des Worthington to learn more about how we can support the amazing healthcare workers on the front lines of this crisis.

To learn more about the Munson Healthcare Foundation, visit here.

