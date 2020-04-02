Cadillac Veterans Community Park 5K Trail Underway

A project at one Northern Michigan park is a few steps closer to finishing.

The Veterans Community Park in Cadillac is making a 5K trail.

When complete, it will serve as a high school cross country course, cross country ski trail, and more.

The trees and brush on the path have been cut down, but there is still work to do before it is finished, says Roger Bandeen, director of Veterans Serving Veterans INC.

“Now we need help with taking the brush and putting it in piles in an area that’s clear so we can burn them eventually,” Bandeen says. “These are social distance activities. You can come out to the park and volunteer and help….We rely on the community and veterans working together to serve our country and community.”

They hope to have the trail completed and open to the public this fall. To learn more, email vetsservingvetsinc@gmail.com or check out the Facebook page here.