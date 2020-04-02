BREAKING: 10,791 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, 417 Deaths

Health officials say there are now 10,791 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 417 people have died from the virus.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 9,334 confirmed cases with 337 deaths.

On Thursday, an employee of the East Jordan Family Health Center tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee has been quarantined at home since March 25, and is reported to be doing well with mild symptoms at this time. The individual had a history of traveling downstate and was involved with a large group setting.

Colleagues who worked directly with the employee have been under self-monitoring since March 25 and will continue for a minimum of 14 days.

