World of Hearts – Special “Thanks” to Essential Workers

Sault Sainte Marie businesses are coming together to spread the love one paper heart at a time.

They are sending a big thank you to their local essential workers, all while being socially responsible.

Greg Solomon, owner of Solomon Tattoo Parlour, starting posting “thank you hearts” in his front windows and other local businesses quickly followed suit.

It’s just a little something to bring cheer.

Owner of the Foundary, Danna Sanderson said, “More people are stepping up and doing this. And I think the whole idea is that we are saying in our own socially-distance way “thank you” to those who are out there who put themselves at risk. That’s what the hearts are all about!”

The Soo Downtown Development Authority is asking for people to send in their world of hearts art displays!

Every entry will be put into a random drawing for 10 bucks in Downtown Dollars, sponsored by Up North Laundry!

See how you can join the fun too at Hearts of Hope-Yooper Strong.