WhiskTC: Local Meal Kit Delivery Service

Just because you’re home and have food stockpiled doesn’t mean you have to eat crackers, canned vegetables and Mac & Cheese for weeks… There are still healthy alternatives on the market! Whisk TC is a local meal kit delivery service that is offering meals for individuals, families, kids, etc. who are still looking to eat nutritious meals during this time.

Shannon Hitchcock, the owner of this innovative local company prepares wholesome meals for even the pickiest of eaters and caters to different allergies/dietary restrictions.

Her inspiration for starting this business five years ago came when she was trying to please her children’s pallets. “I wanted to make it easier for people to make wonderful food at home. & have homecooked or favorite restaurant type quality food for your whole family. You can be in your pajamas drinking wine, whatever floats your boat,” explains Hitchcock.

