U.S. Prepares For COVID-19 Peak, Predicts 240,000 Deaths

A sobering message from the White House: President Trump is warning the next two weeks will be painful.

The U.S. has reached more than 4,000 deaths as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grip the nation.

But the Trump administration says that number could end up reaching as many as 240,000.

The president’s message appeared to take a more somber tone during the briefing.

But he tempered his comments with some optimism.

“As a nation, we face a difficult few weeks as we approach that really important day when we’re going to see things get better, all of a sudden. And it’s going to be like a burst of light,” President Trump said.

White House officials say social distancing is the key to cutting down the number of cases and deaths across the U.S.

The Trump administration’s guidelines remain in place until at least April 30.

New York City is still the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., but more cities are preparing for their turn as national hotspots, including New Orleans, Detroit and Chicago.

With nearly 80% of the U.S. population now under Stay-at-Home and Shelter-in-Place orders, White House Coronavirus Task Force doctors say social distancing is still a vital tool.

“This is tough, people are suffering, people are dying,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “It’s inconvenient from a societal standpoint, from an economic standpoint, to go through this. But this (social distancing) is going to be the answer to our problems.”