Traverse City Tourism Promotes Online Attractions

The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Features 27 different wineries and is known as a tourism hit. But they just cancelled the rest of their events through the end of June.

The wine trail’s executive director, Lorri Schreiber, says that their first priority is the health and safety of the community.

Schreiber says, “Each of our events attracts about 1,200 people so even if things cleared up in a few weeks, ya know we still thought that it was best for our guests, our staff and the community not to bring so many people together.”

And Traverse City Tourism is now advising people to save that weekend getaway for later.

Traverse City Tourism’s public relations manager, Jillian Manning says, “We are asking people to stay home and not come to Traverse City.”

Instead Traverse City Tourism is trying to connect with their visitors online.

“We’ve added things like a site that helps track which restaurants, wineries, and breweries are open,” said Manning.

Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail says their wineries are also doing virtual tastings.

Schreiber says,“There’s a lot of cool virtual tasting going on.”

They say the best way to see what Northern Michigan has to offer is by supporting local businesses in this time of crisis.

“While we’re saying stay home, we’re also saying think about us. We’re saying buy a bottle of wine from your favorite winery and get a gift card for your favorite restaurant for when you’re here next,” says Manning.

For now, the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail’s next event is scheduled for September, but they say those plans could change.

