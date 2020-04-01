Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Cheboygan County

District Health Department No. 4 (DHD4) is reporting the third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 from a resident in Cheboygan County.

It is the second case reported in Cheboygan County Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, DHD4 confirmed the case of a hospitalized adult male who is stable and recovering.

On Wednesday state health officials said there are now 9,334 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. The state now says 337 people have died from the virus.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.