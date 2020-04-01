Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Cheboygan County

District Health Department No. 4 (DHD4) is reporting the second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 from a resident in Cheboygan County.

The case has been confirmed in a hospitalized adult male who is stable and recovering.

DHD4 is diligently working with the individual to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed and will monitor them for symptoms.

“We are hoping that this individual has a complete recovery,” DHD4 medical director Dr. Josh Meyerson said. “We are beginning to see evidence of community spread and therefore, the importance of prevention measures such as hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and social distancing is clear”

