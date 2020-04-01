Russia Sends Aid, Hopes US Will ‘Return The Favor’

Aid to assist in the response to COVID-19 is expected to arrive in the U.S. Wednesday.

A senior Trump administration official says it’s loaded with personal protection equipment and other supplies.

Any items that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration will be put to use immediately.

The Russian embassy in Washington tweeted that it would expect manufacturers to reciprocate the favor and share with Russia if they need it in the future.

It’s unclear if President Trump promised that U.S. manufacturers would share supplies with Russia if it came to that point.