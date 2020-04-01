President Rolls Back Fuel Efficiency Standards

President Trump is rolling back Obama-era fuel efficiency standards.

His administration says the rules made vehicles too expensive and less environmentally friendly.

The president’s new policy calls for fuel economy and emission standards to increase by 1.5% annually, instead of the 5% annual increases set in the 2012 rule.

According to the New York Times, it also clears the way for nearly 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide to be released and 80 billion more gallons of gasoline to be consumed.

Administration officials say they believe the rule will cut the average cost of a new car by $1,000.

They hope that will prompt more Americans to buy new cars with advanced safety features, which they believe will cut down on highway deaths.