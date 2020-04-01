Pinwheels for Prevention: National Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the blue pinwheel has become its national symbol.

The Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council usually holds a walk at the beginning of April to place pinwheels throughout the community.

But they had to cancel this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though there won’t be a walk, the council still wants to spread their message.

They want to make sure people in Northern Michigan know the signs of child abuse and how to report it.

“Even in this time of social distancing, we have to remember to keep an eye on our most vulnerable population, which is our children. Our children don’t have the voices to speak up for themselves when something is going wrong.”

The Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council is also asking that people create their own blue and silver pinwheels and hang them in their windows.

If you’d like more information about recognizing child abuse or raising awareness, visit wexfordmissaukeecpc.com or trustwexfordmissaukee.org.

855-444-3911 is the MDHHS centralized intake number to report suspected abuse or neglect.