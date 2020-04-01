Oasis Family Resource Center Helps Ease Family Tension

Domestic violence is at an all-time high with families across the country spending more time at home.

Stress levels are high and being cooped up inside can make for a tornado of tension between family members.

Organizations like Oasis in Cadillac are here to help you cope with it all and Michelle Dunaway met with executive director, Amber Herlein to talk about some ways to defeat the boredom and stress during this trying time.

For more information about the Oasis Family Resource Center click here.