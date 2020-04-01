Northern Michigan In Focus: A.A Parker Model Builder

Imagine spending hours building a model ship only to end up breaking it.

Corey Adkins met a man who has to do just that.

He explains in this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a teenager,” said Ted.

What Ted McCutchon is talking about is a very precise hobby that he’s very serious about. Model ship building. He recently was commissioned to build a scale model of the A.A Parker for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

“It was very much a typical freighter built in the early 1880’s, and at the time of its loss it was owned by a fleet that was kind of specialized in buying some-what obsolete vessels and using them till they dropped,” said Ted.

It just so happens that on September 19th, 1903, the 249 foot A.A Parker was found at the bottom of Lake Superior just off the coast of Grand Marais but not before all 17 crew members and 2 dogs were saved.

In 2001 the shipwreck society discovered the Parker and for some reason they found it sitting on the bottom different than other vessels of that type.

“This one somehow didn’t split apart at the bow but it held together pretty much of the watertight bulkhead. The outside planking we’re facing upwards what you none of us can really figure out quite how that happened,” said Ted.

Which makes Ted’s job difficult. The wreck is around 200 feet below the surface. Visibility is poor.

“I had to base it off of what I could see from the underwater video. Unfortunately none of the engineering drawings seem to have surfaced or survived from the iron works in Cleveland that built the engine, which is unfortunate,” said Ted.

Once he gets this model done you won’t believe what he has to do to it.

“I have to figure out how to make this strong enough to hold together on the one hand then I need to break it apart so you can tell how one pile of junk relates to the next pile of junk and so on and so forth,” said Ted.

He’s even made duplicate engines and boilers.

“The engine, of course, is pretty intact. It looks like it still has a lot of its paint on it but there are some rust globs on them to but I don’t know how I’m going to duplicate yet.

We got to hand it to Ted…to put all that time into a model only to break it to make it look like a place only few folks have seen in 117 years, or maybe that’s the point.

“The important thing is on this model is to basically demonstrate, as clearly as possible, the state of the rack and what it looks like to give you a flavor of the thing,” said Ted.