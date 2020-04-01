Northern Michigan Campaigns Stepping Back, Adjusting During Coronavirus Pandemic

Candidates running for office have made some big changes to their campaigns amid the coronavirus crisis.

John Roth is a Republican candidate running to represent Michigan’s 104th district in Lansing. His campaign activates have largely scaled back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“All the events we had planned to do and be part of and be out there in the public are gone. Digital is about all we have, digital and make calls checking on folks, making sure they’re doing okay. Not calling to ask for money anymore. Right now we’re just calling to make sure everyone is okay,” said Roth.

Dan O’Neil is a Democratic candidate also running to represent the 104th district. His campaign activates have also taken a pause.

“At least for me, and for most of the people I know, the focus doesn’t seem appropriate right now on a campaign, it seems far more appropriate to be helping our community, supporting the people who are going to bear the brunt of this,” said O’Neil.

And both candidates say whenever it’s safe to begin campaigning again, voters will likely want to hear from them about handling a situation similar to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to really think about what we’re going to do going forward. School kids, we have to figure out what we’re going to do in the future. We’ve got to change that. We can’t let this happen again. Whether it’s online or expanding Google teaching, whatever we need to do,” said Roth.

“While the campaign is on pause, there’s an awful lot we can do to help each other out, and my view has always been that that’s what campaigns and governments are for and all about in the first place,” said O’Neil.